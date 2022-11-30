Boil advisory for north Toledo water main break lifted Wednesday

A large city of Toledo water main broke near Galena Street and Chase Street Monday morning. A boil advisory put in place was lifted Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video aired Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The city of Toledo lifted a boil advisory for about 1,700 residents Wednesday afternoon that was put in place following a water main break in north Toledo Monday morning.

City crews will begin repairs to the water main line Thursday morning and restoration work on the affected road will begin Monday, the city said in a press release.

The break happened at the intersection of Chase and Galena streets, which are still closed to residents as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the city.

Residents began reporting water flooding the streets around 8 a.m. on Monday. City crews investigating discovered that a large water line had broken beneath the street, causing the flood and even creating a large hole in the street.

"The City of Toledo has been in contact with every resident who has reported water damage to their home. There have been approximately a dozen households affected," the city said.

Residents who have not reported damage to their homes are asked to contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

We will be helping residents who do not have insurance with the cost of repairs on a case-by-case basis," the city said.

The city also said contractors have been assisting residents with their water meters and clearing water out of their basements.

The high water covered streets for several blocks. Toledo Public Schools also closed nearby Riverside Elementary School for the day on Monday.