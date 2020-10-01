TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she surrendered a dog that was described as "almost dead" to the Lucas County Pit Crew in early December.

The 9-month-old dog, Bogey, was severely dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from several infections when he was taken in.

RELATED: 9-month-old dog brought to shelter 'almost dead' after severe abuse; animal advocates ask for change

Court records indicate that Ashley Roderick is the woman who failed to get Bogey the medical help he needed.

Since he was surrendered, Bogey has been in the care of the Lucas County Pit Crew. Volunteers have been diligently nursing him back to health.

While Bogey has made major strides in his recovery, members of the pit crew said that he will have to lose at least one eye, and its possible that he could lose the second as well.

The case has drawn major interest from the public. A Facebook event was created called "Justice For Bogey" to encourage people to show support for the abused dog at Roderick's arraignment on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Abused dog approaching major milestones after fighting for its life

Roderick has been formally charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals torture.

We will continue to keep you updated.