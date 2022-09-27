In the footage, first responders help Garrett to his feet while blood gushes from his right hand. His female passenger was also hurt and lying on the ground.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured.

Body camera footage from the Medina County Sherriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the Porsche Garrett was driving slid off State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township. Garrett was sitting in the grass and speaking as firefighters checked his biceps and elsewhere for injuries, and crews later helped him up and walked him to the ambulance while blood gushed from his right hand.

The unidentified female passenger, whose face was blurred in the video, was seen lying down as EMS workers tended to her. Both she and Garrett were taken to separate area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, with Garrett being released late Monday night.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of crash involving Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett in Medina County 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has not yet confirmed what might have caused the accident, but has said impairment from either alcohol or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor. The road was also slick from recent rain, and residents told 3News deer and other animals frequently cross ahead of vehicles in the area.

Garrett, one of the best defensive players in the NFL, had been driving roughly two hours after Browns practice in Berea had ended. The team is expected to provide an update on Garrett's status some time Tuesday, five days ahead of their next scheduled game against the Atlanta Falcons.