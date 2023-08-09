OSHP releases footage from I-75 school bus crash that injured 6 students in North Baltimore

The suspect in the Sept. 7 crash is facing charges including aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident, among others.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Tuesday shows law enforcement response to a two-vehicle collision last week involving a school bus that injured six Arlington Local School District students.

The video, which included both dashcam and bodycam footage, showed an OSHP trooper approaching the scene where North Baltimore police and EMS were assessing the situation. An emergency responder can be heard telling the trooper none of the 26 students sustained serious injuries in the collision.

The crash happened on Sept. 7 9:15 p.m. on I-75 south near Eagleville Road.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, 32-year-old Aaron Hilt, of North Baltimore, allegedly hit the rear of an Arlington Local School District bus while both were traveling southbound on I-75. The truck then ran through a right-of-way fence off the road, crashed and caught fire on Insley Road on the west side of I-75, according sheriffs reports.

The video can be viewed below:

The school bus was transporting a total of 26 Arlington junior high football players. Six juveniles were hospitalized after suffering from minor injuries. Hilt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver was uninjured and was able to stop the bus safely on an exit ramp.

Hilt was charged in the Bowling Green Municipal Court Friday morning. Charges include aggravated vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to maintain assured clear distance.