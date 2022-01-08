Body of missing skier from Cleveland discovered 2 weeks after disappearance

Officials say that Rory Angelotta's body was discovered a "considerable distance" away from the ski resort where he went missing.

On Saturday, officials in Placer County, California, announced that a two-week-long search for missing skier Rory Angelotta, a Cleveland native, had turned up Angelotta's body.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, volunteers with the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and Nevada County Search and Rescue discovered Angelotta's body in an area north of the Northstar Ski Resort, where the St. Ignatius grad was last seen.

Angelotta first went missing on Christmas Day and search efforts were initially called off on Dec. 30 due to dangerous weather conditions and no indication of the man's whereabouts.

Officials say that Angelotta's body was discovered roughly a half-mile from a residential neighborhood that is a "considerable distance" from the ski resort where he was last seen. "It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

At this time, there is no indication of any suspicious activity pertaining to Angelotta's death, according to officials.

"We offer our condolences to the family and hope that this will provide them closure to this tragic event," a statement from the California law enforcement agency continued.