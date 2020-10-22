Body of missing Hardin County 4-year-old boy found in Scioto River

According to The City of Kenton, Quentin Ellcessor, 4, was found dead Monday night in the Scioto River, two miles east of where he was last seen.

KENTON, Ohio — The search for a missing Hardin County boy has ended after the boy was found dead in the river.

According to The City of Kenton, Quentin Ellcessor, 4, was found dead Monday night in the Scioto River, two miles east of where he was last seen.

Ellcessor went missing around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of S. Wayne Street in Kenton. Police said he walked away from the family member's home.

Police have said foul play was not suspected. However, an investigation will continue, pending an autopsy.

"We would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time, as well as the massive response we received from local, state, and federal agencies that rushed to our aid when needed," said Police Chief Dennis Musser in a statement.

Seventeen agencies helped in the search, along with hundreds of community volunteers.