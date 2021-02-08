Body of 59-year-old Michigan man pulled from Lake Erie in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. — The body of a 59-year-old Michigan man was pulled from Lake Erie Tuesday near Sterling State Park in Monroe.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and other agencies had been searching for Ghaleb Assaf, of Dearborn Heights, since he entered the water over the weekend and did not resurface. Assaf was on a boat and other occupants said he wanted to swim.
The man was reported missing about three-quarters of a mile from the Sterling State Park shore. His body was located at 12:30 p.m. by the sheriff's Marine Division and Dive Team.