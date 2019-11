TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after finding a man's body under the Anthony Wayne Bridge near the river overnight.

TPD said they will not be investigating the case as a homicide, though the cause of death is unknown.

The deceased's identity has not been confirmed but police are describing the person found as a white male.

In response to social media TPD does not believe the man's death to be connected to any of the recent death investigations that happened on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.