TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say they found a dead body inside a truck in south Toledo in near Grafton Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say they found the body inside a red 1999 Ford F-150.

WTOL confirmed the license plate on the truck found matches the same one that belongs to a missing Michigan man; a Michigan plate that reads: EAR 4670.

Dillin Rinne was last seen driving this car on Sept. 14 around 5 a.m. as he left his job at Faurecia Exhaust System in Toledo, according to Michigan State Police.

Police on scene said they believe the truck had been there for a while.

According to Toledo police, they received the call for the dead body from a neighbor around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the truck.

The identity of the body is still unknown along with the cause of death. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

