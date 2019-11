TOLEDO, Ohio — A body was found in a vacant house in south Toledo Saturday, according to police.

A witness told police she discovered the body when she chased her cat into the house located on the 600 block of Stebbins Street.

The Coroner's Office responded to the scene. The cause of death is still unknown.

