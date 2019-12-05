TOLEDO, Ohio — According to police, a body was found in the Maumee River Sunday morning.

This happened right behind the Imagination Station around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said that they pulled the body of a deceased white male from the water. They said that he has been dead for some time.

At this time, the man has not been identified. Police said that they have reason to believe this could be man that jumped from the high level bridge over a week ago. However, they have not yet been able to confirm this.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.