Toledo man found dead in Erie Township marsh

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 25, 2022.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has opened a death investigation after a Toledo man was found dead on Bay Creek Road Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Troy Goodnough, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a body in the marsh.

The victim was identified as Charles Andrew Hayes, a 43-year-old Toledo resident. He was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Officer for an autopsy.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Hayes' death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.