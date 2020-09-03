FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay Police say a body was found in the Blanchard River on Sunday evening.

Police say the body was found west of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad bridge around 6:15 p.m. north of the 300 block of Washington St.

The body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the deceased will be released after positive identification and notification of the family.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

