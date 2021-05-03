Body found by fishermen in Luna Pier

The body of an unidentified white male was found in Allens Cove by two men fishing from a boat late Thursday night, according to Luna Pier police.

The body is a white male, but no further description was given by Luna Pier police to our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

At this time, they have no suspects and have not determined if it was a homicide.

Police are investigating the area and Gardner Road will be closed until at least 1 a.m. Friday.

