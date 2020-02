TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Police are at the scene of a home where a body was found in Monroe County.

The body was found in a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Ave. in Temperance around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police have not released any information regarding the sex or identity of the body.

There is also no cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOL will update this story when more information becomes available.