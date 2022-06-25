Body found after lengthy water rescue operation in Henry County

Multiple rescue departments searched the Maumee River for hours on Saturday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A body has been recovered after a water rescue along the Maumee River in Henry County on Saturday evening, according to emergency dispatchers in Henry County.

Several different rescue departments assisted with the water rescue near Texas, Ohio, which took place over much of the afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Township Fire and Rescue Department.

People were asked to stay away from the area between Wagners Campground and Mary Jane Thurston State Park while crews searched the water.

The circumstances surrounding the water rescue are unknown at this time.

Texas, Ohio is a small town on the Maumee River east of Napoleon and west of Grand Rapids.

