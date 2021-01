Maumee police are investigating after a man walking his dog discovered a body in a field.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee police are investigating after a body was found in a field near The Pinnacle on Indian Wood Circle.

A man walking his dog made the discovery at around 11 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers on the scene described the person as a white male in his 30s. They said that at this time, the cause of death does not appear to be suicide.

No identity has been released, as next of kin have yet to be notified.