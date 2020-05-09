Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland Det. James Skernivitz

The veteran officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night. He will be laid to rest next week.

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest next week.

Guests wishing to pay their respects to Det. James Skernivitz and his family will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland at 10 a.m.

Skernivitz died Thursday night at the age of 53 after being shot multiple times inside a car on the city's west side. Although officials have not yet shared full details regarding what led to his death, he was apparently working under cover.

A hearse carrying the body of Skernivitz drove through the city streets Saturday on its way to the funeral home, under a large American flag hoisted to the sky by two fire truck ladders. Multiple first responders, including those from the Cleveland Divisions of Fire and EMS, stood at attention.

A second victim in the shooting, 50-year-old Scott Dingess, also died from his wounds. Police sources have told 3News he had been working with them as an informant, but the department has not publicly confirmed that. Dingess' funeral will be on Wednesday, September 9 at 7 p.m. at the Chambers Funeral Home on 4420 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood..

One adult and two juveniles were arrested on charges not directly related to the deaths of Skernivitz and Dingess, but Chief Calvin D. Williams confirms all three are "persons of interest" and the investigation is ongoing. For the moment, no charges have been filed in the killings.

Skernivitz's death is part of one of the darkest periods for Cleveland police in recent memory, as hours after his passing Officer Nick Sabo died by suicide at the age of 39. It is not known if Sabo's death was in any way related to Skernivitz, but Williams told reporters the two did know each other.