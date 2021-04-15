Body cams distributed to all TPD officers who interact with the public

100% of uniformed Toledo police officers who interact with residents have now been equipped with Body-Worn Cameras.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department says that 100% of uniformed Toledo police officers who interact with the public have been equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, or BWCs.

TPD calls this a "crucial goal," as they started the process of equipping TPD officers with BWCs in 2017, but due to technological compatibility issues the cameras had to be returned in 2018.

After purchasing new cameras in 2018, the first group of cameras went to Field Operations Patrol Officers because they interact with residents the most.

The department has now expanded the list of officers that wear BWCs to include:

Toledo Police Cadets

Field Operations patrol and command officers

SWAT Section

Gang Task Force

Community Services Officers

Records Bureau

Property Room

Traffic Bureau

Backgrounds and Recruitment

Video Unit

Tow Low

School Resource

Officers

Police Athletic League (PAL)

The department says plain-clothed officers including VICE/Narcotics Detective and persons and property detectives will not be issued BWCs due to the nature of their work.

There is also a small pool of BWCs that officers may utilize while working privately off-duty if their daily uniform does not include a BWC.

TPD says the BWCs cost about $700 each, taken out of the department’s budget. The department also pays for unlimited storage for the footage which is an additional $280,000 per year.