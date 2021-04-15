Body cams distributed to all TPD officers who interact with the public

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department says that 100% of uniformed Toledo police officers who interact with the public have been equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, or BWCs.
TPD calls this a "crucial goal," as they started the process of equipping TPD officers with BWCs in 2017, but due to technological compatibility issues the cameras had to be returned in 2018.
After purchasing new cameras in 2018, the first group of cameras went to Field Operations Patrol Officers because they interact with residents the most.
The department has now expanded the list of officers that wear BWCs to include:
- Toledo Police Cadets
- Field Operations patrol and command officers
- SWAT Section
- Gang Task Force
- Community Services Officers
- Records Bureau
- Property Room
- Traffic Bureau
- Backgrounds and Recruitment
- Video Unit
- Tow Low
- School Resource
- Officers
- Police Athletic League (PAL)
The department says plain-clothed officers including VICE/Narcotics Detective and persons and property detectives will not be issued BWCs due to the nature of their work.
There is also a small pool of BWCs that officers may utilize while working privately off-duty if their daily uniform does not include a BWC.
TPD says the BWCs cost about $700 each, taken out of the department’s budget. The department also pays for unlimited storage for the footage which is an additional $280,000 per year.
“BWC footage has proven to be beneficial to both residents and police departments across the country; the cameras improve public confidence in officers and increase transparency. This has been a long-term goal of mine and I am proud to say today, every uniformed TPD officer that interacts with residents has a Body-Worn Camera,” said TPD Chief George Kral.