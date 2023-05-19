Body of 70-year-old man found floating in Portage River

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said there are no signs of foul play. Investigators are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said police found the body of a man, 70, floating in the Portage River Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, someone spotted the man's body near downtown Oak Harbor just after 2:00 p.m. and then called the Oak Harbor Police Department.

Crews pulled the man's body from the water and positively identified him. Investigators are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.

The sheriff's office said there are no signs of foul play. Further investigation is pending the results of an autopsy.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Oak Harbor police, the Ottawa County Coroner's Office, Mid-County EMS and Portage Fire Department.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.