CARLETON, Mich. — A Michigan family was surrounded in prayer Monday night, as they prepared to go to court.

Their 14-year-old son was declared brain dead almost a month ago and the hospital wants to take him off life support.

Family and friends described Bobby Reyes as quiet at school, but kind and a lover of everything history. He's been at Mott Children's Hospital on since September 22.

"He always called me beautiful. He always helped me with anything I needed. Like, if I didn't want to do something he'd say, 'Oh, I'll get it for you Olivia.' He

On Monday night, they prayed for a miracle. The hospital has done multiple tests, showing that after Bobby suffered an asthma attack, he went into cardiac arrest. He has no brain function and no blood flow to his brain.

The family is fighting the hospital to keep him on life support.

"Everybody's very touched by this story. I think would be the best way to describe it. They're very worried for Bobby, worried for the family," friend Rebecca McGlynn said.

The hospital said they've done everything they could, even trying to help the family find another treatment center to take Bobby. Hospital staff want to do another round of testing and if he remains the same, they plan to take him off life support.

"His caregivers at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital have diligently worked with the family to help arrange to transfer Bobby to another facility, but every facility contacted has declined to take on Bobby's care," Mary Masson with Michigan Medicine said.

For Bobby's family and friends at the vigil Monday night, it's not about the science, it's about their faith.

"If his was our child, we would hope that somebody would do the same for us, and we want them to know we are behind them 100%," McGlynn said.

"This could easily be one of our kids," Family Friend Christina Mulkey said.

On Tuesday, the family will go to court against the hospital to try and continue Bobby's life support. The hospital said that if Bobby remains without brain activity, ethically they won't continue to treat his body because he is considered dead.

Mott representatives said the doctors sympathize with the family and will continue to provide support in this difficult time.

