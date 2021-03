The Coast Guard used a helicopter Friday to pull the boaters to safety.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Friday from the Sandusky Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received a report from Erie County of a swamped vessel taking on water with two people aboard. Crews from Marblehead and Air Station Detroit responded.

Surface crews were unable to reach the distressed boaters due to water levels. Instead a helicopter crew hoisted the boaters out of danger.