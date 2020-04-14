MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Brownstown Township Police Department located a missing man's body near the mouth of Lake Erie on Monday.

Officers said the body of 29-year-old Justin Oaks was discovered by a local fisherman who made the call to the department.

Oaks and his six-year-old son Jaxon, were reported missing to Michigan Troopers on March 29 after they went on a fishing trip.

According to the Monroe News,the two were last seen in the area of Downriver Marina Boat Launch in South Rockwood.

After an extensive search, only the boat that Oaks and his son had been in, were found at the time.

Jaxon is a white male standing at 4'5" with brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing a front tooth and normally wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a tan hat and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

