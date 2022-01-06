Boat gas prices forcing some to stay on land

Experts warn against using street gas as a substitute, noting it now contains more ethanol, which can cause damage to your boat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many boaters hit the water for the first time this season on Memorial Day weekend; but as gas prices rise, some are keeping their boats on land.

New government guidelines allow street gas to have more ethanol. In fact, most street gas contains up to 15% ethanol, which causes boat motors to run at a much higher temperature. Using this type of fuel can cause engine damage and increases the chances of a boat engine overheating, and in some cases even catching fire.

"It can cause a lot of damage to your engine. It can cause a situation where you don't have any power. Now, you're drifting into other boats, you're putting other people's life at danger," Chris Hoover with the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron said.

Captains there said using boat gas is your best option, which right now is averaging anywhere from $5 - $6 a gallon in Ohio.

While boat gas will keep you safer on the water, the price is causing some boaters to stay on land for the time being.

"You know, any time you're having fun it costs a little bit more, but it's slowing people down a bit. We're seeing boats that are still on the hard, they're not in the water yet," Toledo Sail and Power Squadron Lt. Joe Schaller said. "Hopefully they get in this summer, but by the looks of it I think it's slowed the whole industry down a little."

Schaller said his team had to tow a number of boats over Memorial Day weekend, but not nearly as many as last year, likely because of boat gas prices.

