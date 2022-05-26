All aboard! Direct trips from Toledo to Put-in-Bay start next weekend

While the boat does go directly to Put-in-Bay, it doesn’t run like the Jet Express or Miller Ferry.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Cruises to Put-in-Bay from Toledo on the new Glass City Pearl will set sail starting in June.

While the boat does go directly to Put-in-Bay, it doesn’t run like the Jet Express or Miller Ferry. Rather, the Glass City Pearl will make one-day trips on the first and third Saturday of every month.

Tickets are $95 a person round trip and are available to book right now.

On cruise days, the boat will leave from Toledo around 9:45 a.m. in the morning and return around 9:45 p.m.