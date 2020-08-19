Boards of Elections encouraging voters to request absentee ballots early

Officials are expecting more people to vote by mail this upcoming election because of worries surrounding COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day is less than three months away but confusion and concerns surrounding how the election will proceed, continue to grow. Local boards of elections are preparing to run a safe election and recruit new poll workers.



“There’s a lot of stuff that will happen between now and Nov. 3, but I just want everyone to know that we are making it as safe as possible at the polling locations for you,” said Carol Chappuis, a Lucas County poll worker.

She also helps train poll workers.

Officials are expecting more people to vote by mail this upcoming election because of worries surrounding COVID-19. They are encouraging voters to request their absentee ballot as soon as possible.

While officials with USPS have promised there will be no major operation changes before election day, local boards of elections are encouraging the use of ballot drop boxes.



“People can come here. It's outside the door so it's available 24 hours a day,” said Terry Burton, Director of the Wood County Board of Elections.



Lucas County currently has one drop box, but is waiting for permission to add more throughout the county for voters. Additionally, Wood County is hoping to expand its drop box.

If you plan to request an absentee ballot, make sure you leave enough time for it to be mailed. Ohioans are highly encouraged to request a ballot the Tuesday before election day and fill out all the required information.



“Right now about 25% of the applications that we are receiving are missing information that's required. And we're having to send back out notices to that individuals telling them that we need that additional information,” said Burton.



If you plan to vote in-person, be sure to check if your polling location has changed, as some precincts have been modified to allow for social distancing.