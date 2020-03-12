Lucas County board of health votes to add 'emergency language' to COVID-19 school order, no other major changes

No details were given on what the new order looks like if there are any changes, other than to add 'emergency language' to it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Regional Board of Health held a meeting Thursday to discuss an update to the school order that was issued last week.

The board members started the meeting by going into executive session due to "pending litigation", but no action was made during that time.

Then the board explained that "emergency language" would be added to the order to make clearer the legal status of what the board is trying to accomplish with the order.

There were no other details on what, if any, additional changes would be made to the original order.

Members of the board say they understand that people are frustrated and are paying close attention to both positive and negative comments about the order.

The board says they have also been testing sewage particles and are seeing a 100-fold increase in COVID-19 in the sewage, meaning more cases are on the way.

The board says they hope the decision for the school order is best for all of the people of Lucas County. They also say this order isn't carved in stone, and just because they passed the order now doesn't mean they can't rescind it at a later time.

The board recently also passed stay at home advisory on Nov. 19, asking all residents of Lucas County to stay at home to the greatest extent possible.