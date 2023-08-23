Lucas County BOE rejects Ottawa Hills schools levy request

Supt. Adam Fineske said the 12.9-mill levy request, approved by the school board, would ask voters in November for an additional tax to start next year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A rejected levy request could put the Ottawa Hills Local School District under the state's watch, according to Superintendent Adam Fineske.

Fineske said the 12.9-mill levy request, approved by the school board, would ask voters in November for an additional tax to start next year. He said the issue provides vital funding to the district.

But, the Lucas County Board of Elections rejected the issue.

Fineske said the school made a typo in what the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home.

"When a school district is in fiscal watch or caution, the state gets involved," Fineske said. "We will definitely be in that. We're not sure at what level, but they'll have to be some oversight and reporting to them."

He said the district is looking into other options, such as sending the issue to the Ohio Supreme Court.

