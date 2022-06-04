Bluffton mourns Officer Dominic Francis as community plans services and funeral

"Everything here is just very heavy right now. Some of our officers have said it kinda feels like they're underwater a bit."

BLUFFTON, Ohio — It's been seven days since Officer Dominic Francis was killed in a police chase in Bluffton and the community there continues to mourn officer Dominic Francis.

The town is preparing for his service on Thursday at Cory-Rawson High School, followed by his funeral on Friday.

"Everything here is just very heavy right now. Some of our officers have said it kinda feels like they're underwater a bit," Teresa White, development director for Fort Findlay Lodge 20 Fraternal Order of Police, said.

In the small town of 4,000, everyone feels the pain.

"The truth is, it's affected all of us. We're all really sad. It's something we weren't expecting," said Rosalia Banales, co-owner of Campito Lindo. "It's a very peaceful place. Everyone is very friendly."

She's reminded of the tragedy daily because Francis' memorial is right outside the restaurant.

It's a restaurant that both he and his fellow officers often visited.

"The majority of the police officers are our friends and the truth is we ask them and they say they have mixed emotions. In between pain, frustration and a little of everything," Banales said.

The small community here is doing what it can to support the family.

On Thursday, the Fort Findlay Lodge 20 Fraternal Order of Police will hold a special service in his honor.

"There will be an FOP service that is afforded to all fallen members at the time of their passing," White said. "And we're just doing what we can to wrap Ricky and the rest of the family in the thin blue line. We are all family."

Banales says this quiet community where everyone would smile is now filled with sadness.

But says they have no choice but to be strong for one another as they lay Officer Francis to rest.

"We plan to go to the funeral to keep them company for a while. Because this is my town. They are our police officers. They are our protectors of the town," Banales said.

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police is not only asking for the continued support of the family but of all law enforcement officers.

She says you can do that by lining the funeral procession on Friday.

They're expecting around 3-5,000 uniformed officers to join on that day.