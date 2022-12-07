Blue Man Group to perform at Stranahan Theater Jan. 11, 12

The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Stranahan Theater in south Toledo on Jan. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Stranahan Theater in south Toledo on Jan. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. on both nights as part of the American Theatre Guild's Broadway in Toledo series.

The Stranahan Theater is one of the stops on the Blue Man Group's North American tour.

The group, formed in 1987 and bought by Cirque du Soleil in 2017, is known for creative shows involving art, music, comedy and more, all while painted blue and performing mute.