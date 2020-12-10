Kids (and parents) rally in support of BLM and for the importance of voting

Toledo children rallied outside Glenwood Lutheran Church in central Toledo to have their voices heard.

On Saturday afternoon a group of Toledo children rallied outside Glenwood Lutheran Church. Their message - one of support for black lives and the importance of voting.

“I want them to vote because it gives them a chance to have their voices heard," said Jayden Westestell, kid protester.

This all came together for Naima Lateef’s 5th birthday. She and her parents decided they wanted the youth to have their voices heard and practice peaceful protest while celebrating the birthday girl.

“It’s time to raise up responsible and civic minded children because that’s what the country needs right now, so if we plant the seeds early then they might realize how important their voices are,” said Naima's mother and kid protest organizer Rachel Richardson.

Richardson believes it’s a moment that could stick with them throughout their lives.

“I think that this was a positive event. I think this was a pleasant memory for families and kids. They might not really understand exactly what it’s all about, but at some point in their lives they will look back on it and say 'ohhh, that’s what we were doing',” said Richardson.