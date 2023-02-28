Blissfield mobile home residents stranded by flooding from rain

Residents at Coach Light Estates and Mobile Homes in Lenawee County say when it rains, flooding is just a part of life. But now it's causing serious issues.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Monday's rain caused flooding in a handful of counties leaving some people stranded, like those living at the Coach Light Estates Mobile Home Park in Blissfield, Michigan.

This is the second time in less than a week that Blissfield, as well as many southeast Michiganders, were slammed by severe weather. On Feb. 22, many Blissfield residents lost power after an ice storm hit the area.

Many of the residents were stranded for most of Monday due to the downpour.

One of the people living there, who asked not to be identified, called WTOL 11 for help. She and another woman living in the mobile home park said when it rains, standing water leaves them stuck with no way out.

Now, they want answers as to why it keeps happening and they want it fixed.

"This is about the sixth time I've had to call off of work because of flooding," the woman said.

Flooding has become a regular part of their lives now after rainfalls. Dealing with the consequences has also become a regular challenge.

"Every time a vehicle or a truck does try to get down through here, I get a wake underneath my home," resident Jackie Kaczorowski said. "It's a brand-new mobile home. It's only two years old and my foundation is being washed away."

Every time she tries to call local officials though, Kaczorowski said she gets the run-around.

"Something needs to be done. We've got back and forth between the city, the state and the property owner. We need help," she said.

Danielle Gross, village administrator for Blissfield, said the mobile homes are on private property and directed WTOL 11 to Lenawee County officials.

"All I'm getting is 'it's the township's problem,'" the resident who asked not to be identified said. "the township says it's the management's problem. I think they need to get together and get this issue fixed."

Scheffler told WTOL the issue is the drainage system which belongs to Coach Light Estates.

"(Scheffler) sends the workers out with rakes to clean out the drains. It's obviously not going anywhere," Kaczorowski said.

Although the county said it is the property owner's responsibility to fix the drains, residents say they have tried getting help from the owner and management.

"Something's got to be done," Kaczorowski "We can't live like this. We don't deserve to live like this, we pay a water bill and we pay a sewer bill. We're entitled."

WTOL 11 called property management twice and no one picked up.