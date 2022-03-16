Blanchard Valley Center prepares 'Smart House' to test the waters of independent living

BVC clients can stay in the one bedroom, one bath home to safely try out living on their own.

FINDLAY, Ohio — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The Blanchard Valley Center, run by Hancock County's Board of Developmental Disabilities, has renovated the home next door into a new Smart House for some of their clients. It's a chance for the people they work with to see if living independently is an option for them.

The one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor features a wide floor plan and wheelchair-accessible space.

"We have a lot of people who want to move out and live on their own, but they're just a little scared and unsure about their ability to do that. This home is going to give them the opportunity to trial run that and see how it works out for them," Nikki Bowen, SSA Director for the Blanchard Valley Center, said.

Residents will be able to stay for a few hours, days, or even weeks to get the feel for independent living.

The "Smart" of the Smart House is offered through the company SafeinHome.

The home is filled with technology, cameras and motion sensors to monitor the resident 24/7 if their local service support administrator is unavailable.

'If (a) door opens, it alerts our team that the door is open. And if that individual is an elopement risk we need to be able to respond to that," Nicole Davis, account executive with SafeinHome, said.

The Blanchard Valley Center will be wrapping up Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with a ribbon-cutting for their smart house on March 25 at 3 p.m.