The Blade journalists to forego reporter bylines following ethics concerns

The journalists union doesn't believe management is allowing them to report ethically on the Capitol breach. They're protesting by pulling their names from articles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Journalists at the Toledo Blade will be taking down their names from the publication for the rest of the week.

The moves comes after what some of the journalists there call censorship of their reporting on the U.S. Capitol breach.

A Facebook post by a member of a powerful family in Toledo is upsetting employees at the city's largest newspaper.

"NO PEACE! NO UNITY! NO CONCESSION! NO LEGITIMACY TO A STOLEN ELECTION!" reads a message Susan Allan Block posted on Facebook a day after rioters took over the U.S. Capitol.

She goes on to use a sexual slur to describe Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Block is a former board member of Block Communications, a company her family owns. Block Communications runs the Toledo Blade.

Toledo Blade journalist and union president Nolan Rosenkrans says the post is evidence of the paper censoring journalists.

"There was an edict that came down that said we were not to refer to the insurrection that came on as Trump supporters or Trump protesters in headlines online. And we really strongly believe the reason for this was to create doubt in who was participating in it," Rosenkrans said.

Rosenkrans says journalists at the paper will be publishing their stories this week without their names in the byline, in a move showing reporters are dedicated to keeping people informed but they don't support the Block family's position.

"We're not going to be quiet about any of this. If they would just let us do our jobs, none of these things would be a problem, but they refuse to allow us to act as ethical journalists when they don't agree with us," Rosenkrans said.

WTOL reporter Emma Henderson reached out to Susan's brother-in-law and current publisher of The Blade, John Block.

He refused to comment on the Facebook post, but notes he edited the paper for years and says he grew up without reporter bylines on stories.

"We know they don't care about what the citizens of Toledo think about anything. This is not an attempt to change their mind. This is a message to the community that we are here to do our jobs even if that means we have to operate under this horrendous environment that we operate under," Rosenkrans said.

The Blocks are often involved in Toledo community fundraisers and Susan Allan Block is currently a member of the Ohio Arts Council.

A spokesperson for the council sent us this statement: "The Ohio Arts Council staff does not comment on the personal opinions of its board members. They were not made on behalf of the agency, and they do not pertain to the agency or its mission."

The Block Communications legal team sent us the following statement.

"Social media posts by Susan Block represent her individual views as a private citizen; she has a first amendment right to freedom of speech and her opinions. Her views do not represent those of Block Communications, Inc. or any of its affiliates. Susan Block is not an employee, shareholder, or Director of Block Communications, Inc. or any of its affiliates."

Susan Allan Block has since made her social media profiles private.

There have been calls on social media for people to boycott The Blade.

Rosenkrans says he believes unsubscribing to The Blade will only hurt the journalists and says people who are upset need to reach out to the Blocks directly.

We must note, The Blade Guild is currently in contract negotiations with the company.

The union is holding a news conference Friday to address the situation.

We've heard from Blade readers concerned about the editorial decisions and online comments made by newspaper management and ownership regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. We're taking a stand. Toledo deserves better. pic.twitter.com/mKTfLwiUPS — BladeGuild ⚔️ (@bladeguild) January 8, 2021