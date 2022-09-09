Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend

The almost 30-year-old free festival brings artists from all around the world to downtown BG.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!

Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.

"So it's a big stage, it's a big community platform for all their creativity which is really great! So it's going to be just a big celebration, a big part and you've got to get down here and celebrate," said Tim Concannon, co-chair of the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

The free community event kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. with music, food and a beer tent.

The almost 30-year-old festival runs all weekend long with a variety of family friendly activities including a chalk walk and other youth art activities. This year there are bands from as far as Mongolia coming to play.

Organizers with the festival say many local artists get their start at the Black Swamp Arts Festival because it brings out such large crowds and is entirely volunteer based.

"This is an all volunteer festival! And we get awarded every year for the quality of the festival it is, and it's a labor of love! It's people coming together and working hard for each other. It's something I'm really proud to be a part of and I think once you come down here, if you've never been to the festival before or you've been here 20 times, it's always a great time!" said Concannon.

If you are planning to go to the festival and want to avoid parking issues, there is a shuttle that leaves from both the BG Meijer and the Wood County fairgrounds.

The shuttle runs for the entire festival so you don't have to worry about leaving early. For more information on the shuttle, click here.