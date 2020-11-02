TOLEDO, Ohio — "Toxic masculinity" is the topic of a Toledo documentary on black men.

Film maker Ruth Leonard says she produced it with the intent to change the culture behind it during Black History Month.

"It actually started a couple of years ago," Leonard said. "I realized that I wanted to have a conversation with black men in Toledo, specifically about their experiences growing up and just how they view masculinity as a whole and how they've grown throughout time."

The name of the film is called Black Men: Unfiltered.

Leonard says she wanted to shed light on topics such as toxic masculinity, black male privilege and the relationship with their father.

"Everyone had some sort of either trauma or some sort of situation that occurred in their lives. That caused them to have that kind of shell. That made them, I guess, what people say would be hard," said Verdis Chears Jr., who is in the documentary.

But how does toxic masculinity tie in?

"Toxic masculinity is the belief that there are masculine behaviors that are inherently toxic. That when they are exhibited out in the world then, it automatically becomes a representation of a man as a whole as being a threat or someone who is trying to cause harm," said Leonard.

"As black men we have to be so tough because of a lot of the double standards that we deal with in society," added Julian Mack, who is also featured in the documentary.

The idea, however, is to help the men open up and lead the way towards a journey of self-discovery and healing.

"The most important part that I took away is that you don't know what you think a lot of times until you're questioned or challenged on it. And a lot of my answers in the documentary are me navigating things that I've never thought about before," said John Cross, documentary participant.

"Some people might need counseling. Some people might need group therapy, but some people can self medicate to the point to where, over time, you do evolve and mature as an individual," said Steven Parker, who also was a part of the film.

Leonard's intent is to break down the barriers that have been created within black men.

"For every black man that watches this film, to recognize a part of themselves in the men that are in the documentary, and I want them to recognize themselves in those moments of vulnerability where there's a man who is expressing himself in a way that normally isn't seen in everyday conversations," said Leonard.

You can watch the entire documentary on Youtube.