Advocacy program raising awareness about inequity in cardiovascular emergencies

BLAACC is hosting free CPR training on Tuesday at the Sanger Branch Library in west Toledo from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 419-291-3053.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is hosting CPR training on Tuesday as Black History Month 2023 and American Heart Health Month 2023 come to a close.

The training is a collaboration with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, the American Heart Association and one of ProMedica's newest initiatives, BLAACC -- Black Leaders and Allies Advocating Culture and Change.

Black adults are 41% less likely to receive bystander CPR than white adults in public settings, according to AHA.

"From a health equity standpoint, we know that cardiovascular health is the No. 1 killer of all Americans," Gregory Graylock Jr., ProMedica's talent and diversity vice president, said. "Even more so when we look at disparities between Black Americans, Latino-Hispanic Americans and even women."

BLAACC has dedicated all of 2023 to expanding CPR training. It's a vital skill that everyone should learn, Kelli Osman, coordinator at ProMedica's CPR training facility, said.

"We want to combine and support the initiative to help raise awareness," Osman said. "Anyone can learn CPR and anyone can help potentially save a life. Most cardiac arrests happen at home, so it's typically someone you know."



BLAACC was created as one of ProMedica's Inclusion Innovation communities in 2022, along with Latino HOPE and PRIDE.

"Our goal is to improve our workplace to provide better health care for everybody and to improve our community," Graylock said. "We have about 500 employees who are members across all three of those groups this year. And also, this year we'll be launching two more groups: a women's inclusion innovation community and one focused on disabilities."