Black LGBTQ+ Toledoans ask for acceptance, not violence

Leaders and advocates in both the LGBTQ+ and Black community spoke with WTOL during Black History Month as violent crime numbers rise against trans people of color.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — LGBTQ+ organizations have reported at least 304 deaths involving those who are transgender and gender-non-conforming in the last 10 years with Black transgender women accounting for over 60% of victims.

WTOL 11's Trent Croci spoke with advocates in the Black LGBTQ+ community during Black History Month, Jae Morales and London Desmond Asia, who said they have noticed violence increase towards people like them.

Asia is a Black transgender woman who said she has had a good amount of support from her family and friends growing up, but has been looking over her shoulder more frequently the past few years.

"I read an article that most Black trans women don't live past 35," Asia said. "I just turned 36, and this is one of the scariest times of my life."

She has become a leader for others in the Black community, helping guide other trans women who face even more challenges, such as being perceived as less feminine.

"Unless you have your breasts done and all this facial work, you're not respected as that woman yet," Asia said. "And certain people, they just can't afford it."

Along with being an advocate, she performs drag at Georgjz419 frequently. Asia said the main thing she wants people to do is to practice what they preach before judging members of the trans community.

"You never know, one of your children may come out like me. One of your grandchildren may come out like me," she said.

Morales is a Black transgender man and he said the violence has always been there, but he said he is now concerned as many of the over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ legislation proposals in 2023 target Black members of the community.

"Then, you're adding on the fact they're trans too," he said. "That puts you in a place of ignorance because you don't know how to deal with this individual, so instead, you use violence as a crutch."

Morales said he just wants to live the American dream like everyone else.

"I mean look at me, I am just like you," he said. "I work hard so I can make money, so I can pay bills, so I can take care of myself and my family so I can live a comfortable and nice life."