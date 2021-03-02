3 Idaho Army National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

The pilots were on a routine training flight when their Black Hawk helicopter went down near Lucky Peak.

BOISE, Idaho — Three pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard were killed Tuesday night when their helicopter went down near Boise.

The UH-60 Black Hawk crashed south of Lucky Peak just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The three guard members were participating in a routine training flight, officials say.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The names of the pilots killed have not yet been released.

Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer says the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. An Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the aircraft was activated just after 8 p.m.

Burt's team immediately launched air and ground search and rescue crews and initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures. The wrecked helicopter was found in a remote area at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It is unclear what caused the Black Hawk to crash. The Idaho Army National Guard says an investigation will be held into what went wrong.

A press conference to release more details on the crash will be scheduled for later Wednesday, officials say. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for details.

