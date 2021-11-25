Black Friday shoppers gear up for traditional deal blitz, both in person and online this year

The National Retail Federation is expecting nearly 2 million more people to shop from Thanksgiving day to Cyber Monday, compared to last year.

OREGON, Ohio — With the holiday season in full swing, Black Friday shoppers are getting ready for the shopping frenzy bright and early.

But we're still in a pandemic and there's a chance that could make the biggest shopping day look drastically different this year.

Remember the long lines ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy in 2019?

Well, that's gone to no lines at all this time in 2021.

But some customers we talked to aren't letting it put a damper on their shopping plans.

We asked one shopper in Oregon if she was planning to go Black Friday shopping.

"Definitely, yes we always go," Debbie Kayser said.

For some families, like hers, Black Friday is a tradition and it's just something they do after every Thanksgiving.

"It's a tradition for my daughters and I. My mom use to go also. And so she's passed but we're carrying on the tradition," Kayser said.

Then there are others, like Nannettee Romstadt, another shopper in Oregon, who would rather avoid it.

"Not going to go in the stores. I already did that yesterday. And finishing up today so I can not be around the crowds. So I'm good," she said.

Romstadt said she'd rather not be around all the crowds because of the ongoing pandemic.

Plus, she said there are other benefits.

"I get the deals and I get the stuff before somebody else gets it. I got a coat yesterday for 24 bucks. It was $150. So yeah. So, I get more; I usually pick it out better," Romstadt said.

Despite some shoppers steering clear of Black Friday shopping, the National Retail Federation is expecting nearly 2 million more people to shop.

That's including from Thanksgiving day to Cyber Monday, compared to last year.

Kayser said it's the thrill and bonding with her daughters that keeps them going.

But there's still the question - what can shoppers expect Friday?

"Well, we'll see more tomorrow. I've done a lot more online shopping. So there's not a whole lot that we have to be out for. But hopefully, it'll be a little bit better. Cause I know a lot of times it's very, very crowded," Kayser said.