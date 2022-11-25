Black Friday sales are here

The Franklin Park Mall has extended its hours for the rest of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall.

"The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for this," said Julie Sanderson, Manager of Marketing and Business Development at Franklin Park Mall. "This is the biggest shopping day of the year."

The mall has implemented extended hours for the rest of the year. WTOL 11 spoke to two shoppers who said they had been waiting in their car since 5:15 a.m. for doors to open.

The mall did a surprise gift card giveaway for the early shoppers. For the first time, the mall had Santa begin his visits on Black Friday. Mall goers can visit Santa from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today, no reservations needed.

"Two things usher in the holiday season," said Sanderson. "Black Friday and Santa Clause. We're excited to have Santa for visits and photos with families."

More details on sales and pictures with Santa can be found here.