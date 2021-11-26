Seasoned Black Friday shoppers, first-timers flock to Spring Meadows for the yearly tradition

The National Shopping Federation predicts shopping will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% this holiday season.

HOLLAND, Ohio —

A line 10-people long stretches down a sidewalk in front of Bath & Body Works.

Crowds shuffle out of the Best Buy with sharply discounted flatscreens.

It's all part of the tradition of Black Friday at the Spring Meadows Shopping Center, and everyone is looking for something different.

So just what are some of those things?



"A TV!" Cassidy Hamill answered.

"A projector and maybe a couple of other electronic things," David Celestino stated.

For Bill Estok and his wife, Vera, they were after things for special someones. "We're shopping for the grandkids," Bill said.



Cassidy Hamill has been shopping on Black Friday since she was a little girl. But now that she's buying stuff for her first house, she says the "holiday" feels a little different.

"It's definitely less fun because I'm not using my parent's money," Hamill admitted between laughs.



Dave Celestino has been Black Friday shopping for years, but this is the first time he's bringing his sons, Tony and Christian. Celestino says even though he and his kids are vaccinated, it brings him relief seeing people still make an effort to socially distance in stores.



"You can see the spacing. I mean, some people back off others. They realize and then they tend to back up at least three feet," Celestino explained.



His children, on the other hand, were picturing something a little more chaotic in their heads.



Christian expected the madness of years past. "People pushing other people over... literally fighting for a good deal."



While it's not that crazy, when we asked people for Black Friday shopping tips, everyone agreed that manners are key.



"Just get out and don't get impatient," Bill Estok advised. "Just stay patient and you'll get what you need."

"It's not the employees' job to make you happy," Caleb Stump said, "you know it's on you to find what you want and if you can get it, great, and if you can't, great."