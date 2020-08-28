Bittersweet Farms hosts virtual fundraiser to continue programming through pandemic

The Whitehouse facility has one big fundraiser a year, and because of coronavirus, organizers had to get crafty.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms is one of many non-profits trying to figure out how to keep its programming during the coronavirus.

The 80-acre facility in Whitehouse specializes in working with adults who have autism and leaders are preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year on September 17, called "Celebrating Possibilities."

This year, it will be fully virtual, giving people tours of the farm, streaming live music and more.

"The coolest thing is that we will be offering a painting class virtually with our creative specialist and you'll actually be painting a picture of our barn," Development Director of Bittersweet Farms Julie Champa said.