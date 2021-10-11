Bittersweet Farms, Target team up to offer annual sensory-friendly shopping experience

The sensory-friendly holiday shopping experience is free and open to the local autism community.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — For the fifth year in a row, Bittersweet and two local Target stores are partnering up to offer a sensory-friendly holiday shopping experience for individuals with autism.

The Target stores in Rossford and Holland will open one hour early to ensure limited foot traffic, dim their lights and turn their music off to make sure those at the event will have a non-stressful shopping trip.

The sensory-friendly shopping event will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Nov. 10. The event is free and open to the local autism community and their families.