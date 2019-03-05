WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms has issued a voluntary recall of its Pesto due to a processing deviation.

Bittersweet Farms says the issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The products affected were sold in 6 oz. glass jars with a lot code of 1B42518.

Bittersweet Farms said the pesto was sold at their gift shop, Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg and Maumee, and Bleak House Coffee between April 25 and May 2 of this year.

There have been no reports of illnesses involving the pesto, but individuals displaying symptoms of foodborne illness should call their doctor.

Those who have purchased the pesto should throw it away or return it to Bittersweet Farms, located on 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road in Whitehouse, or the place they purchased it.

Call Bittersweet Farms at 419-875-6986 with any questions.