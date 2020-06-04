WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms, an organization that serves adults with autism, is in need of Person Protective Equipment for its residential program to keep staff and residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the organization is in need of need of new, unopened N95 masks, gowns, gloves and shoe covers, donations of homemade fabric masks will also be appreciated.

Anyone with access to supplies and are willing to help, can contact Julie at jchampa@bittersweetfarms.org to make arrangements due to locations being closed to the public.

RELATED: College student sews face masks designed for the deaf and hard of hearing community

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump warns US facing 'toughest' weeks ahead; China reports 30 new cases