Ohio bishops reinstate obligation of Catholics to attend Sunday Mass

The Catholic Bishops of Ohio lifted the obligation to attend mass on Sunday and on Holy Days of Obligation in March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OHIO, USA — Since the CDC updated their recommendations that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing, organizations have been quickly updating their own COVID-19 policies.

On Thursday the Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced their decision to reinstate the general obligation of Catholics to attend mass on Sundays and on Holy Days of Obligation.

The change will take effect for all Dioceses in Ohio, including the Diocese of Toledo, on the weekend of June 5-6.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he is lifting all health orders during the first week of June, with the exception of those affecting nursing homes.

Still, private companies and organizations will continue to be able to set their own safety guidelines.

The bishops did reiterate the exemptions for attending mass for those who are sick, have major health risks, or are caring for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill. In addition, those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting coronavirus are exempt.

Catholics who are unable to attend mass are encouraged to view a broadcast of Sunday mass.

Bishops lifted the obligation of catholics to attend mass in person in March of 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.