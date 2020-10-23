Birdhouse Battle Begins: Bid on handmade creations to benefit Nature's Nursery

Nature's Nursery treats wild animals and this unique birdhouse auction supports that mission.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — When you think of birdhouses, you probably don't think of designer handbags or a cup of Joe - but that's what's at stake in this creative battle, and it's all for a good cause.

"We've just had some very limited specifications as far as the size and the materials. We wanted them to get creative and we just got the coolest variety of different birdhouses," Nature's Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder said.

Teams came together to create something special and compete against one another to benefit Nature's Nursery.

"I think we're gonna be one of the top runners there... we're gonna beat the fire department, you know, because I know they're striving to beat us and it's all internal fun, you know. It's all fun and games," Whitehouse police officer Charles Kessinger said.

Nature's Nursery treats wild animals that might not otherwise get the help they need. The auction supports that mission and anyone can bid on their favorite birdhouse online. The highest bid wins and the birdhouse that makes the most money gets something in return.

"The birdhouse that sells for the most is getting a prize pack, including a $100 gift card from Lowe's on Airport Highway that they donated, a aift card to Local Thyme here in Whitehouse and get some gift cards for Marco's Pizza," Schroeder said.

All 26 birdhouses will be on display during a silent auction Sat., Oct. 23 at Route 64 Pub and Grub. The restaurant is also donating a percentage of your bill back to Nature's Nursery.

"It's also just kind of that final hour of the birdhouse auction online, so we can announce the winner. In addition, we'll have some birdhouses here on site that people can bid on in person. Not everybody likes to do the online thing," Schroeder said.