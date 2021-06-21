Bird launches electric scooter service in Tiffin

The new rideshare service can access most of the town and is expected to be popular among visitors and college students.

TIFFIN, Ohio — You've seen them in bigger cities, but now they are becoming staples in smaller, rural communities as well.

If you drove through Tiffin on Monday, you may have seen a handful of electric scooters.

These are Bird scooters, and they're a new ride share service in town.

Mayor Aaron Montz says the city has been looking for new ways to help get people around town, especially between the two universities and downtown.

"Not everyone has a bicycle, but not everyone wants to get into their car and drive a short three or five-minute drive and this will just give folks another option to cruise around the community and make short trips without hauling around the big vehicle," said Montz.

All you need is to download the Bird app and set up an account.

The app then shows you where scooters are near you. You walk up and scan the scooter with your app and then you will be charged a standard rate per minute of use.

Once you have your scooter reserved, it's pretty easy to start up. It ticks on after you've reserved it on the app.

Just kick up the kickstand, give yourself a little head start of a push, and then hit the "gas."

It's not just downtown. The geo-grid where the scooters can be run is all across Tiffin.

For the initial launch, Bird has set up about 25 scooters, but the real busy season is expected to be once college classes start back up in the fall.

"There are plans that if this goes over as well as Bird anticipates, that we could see upwards of 100 of them once things really get up and running," said Montz.