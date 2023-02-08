Birchard Public Library celebrates completion of $6.5 million expansion, renovation

The new additions to the Fremont library include a brand new children's area, a STEAM activity center, a larger lobby, a cafe and tutor rooms.

FREMONT, Ohio — A library construction project in Fremont that took nearly a decade to plan and about two years to build is officially done.

The Birchard Public Library in Fremont held an open house Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the end of renovations along with the 150th anniversary of library services.

It marked the end of a $6.5 million project that added an entire new wing to the library and completely overhauled the existing areas.

"Donors from our own community donated over $400,000 for this project." library director Pam Hoesman said.

The new additions include a brand new children's area, a STEAM activity center, a larger lobby, a cafe and tutor rooms.

Haley Hoffman, who works in the library's adult reference services, is most excited about the new tech wing, which features a maker's space meeting room and a technology training lab.

The hope is the space can help community members keep up with growing digital trends.

"That's what we want to do: give access to the community for things they might not be able to get anywhere else," Hoffman said.

"We want everyone in the community to have equal opportunities," she said. "If you don't have enough cash to have your own computer at home, you can come use the computers at the library."

They even have a full, professional quality recording studio you can sign out as well.

Andrew Pheiffer, who retired from his career at the library last week, said the upgrades were long overdue.

"This has brought us up to speed with the current generations that are out there and the needs of the generations," Pheiffer said.

More outdoor plaques will be installed soon to help share the city and county's history leading to the new main library entrance.